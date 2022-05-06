Lopez (3-1) earned the win, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout in 1.1 scoreless innings in a 5-3 victory Thursday over Minnesota.
Lopez entered a tied game with no one on and two outs in the top of the eighth inning. After allowing a single, he retired Trevor Larnach to end the inning. The Orioles scored two in the bottom of the inning and Lopez stayed in the game and retired the side in order, punching out Byron Buxton to end the game. The journeyman reliever has solidified his role as the top reliever for Baltimore, allowing no runs and three hits over his last 11.1 innings and picking up three wins and three saves in that span.