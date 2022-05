Lopez (2-1) walked one and struck out one in two innings to earn the win Saturday over the Red Sox.

Lopez worked the ninth and 10th innings. He pitched well to put the Orioles in line to win on an error in the bottom of the 10th. The right-hander has only surrendered runs in one of his 10 appearances this season. He owns a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 14:6 K:BB and four saves across 11.1 innings as the Orioles' primary closer.