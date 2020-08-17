Lopez worked four innings of long relief Sunday in the Orioles' 6-5 loss to the Nationals. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out five in a no-decision.

After being scooped up off waivers from the Royals, Lopez was called upon for piggyback duties in his team debut. With starter John Means being pulled after 34 pitches as part of a pre-determined plan to build up his arm slowly following his return from the bereavement list and COVID-19 injured list, Lopez entered the game with two outs in the first inning and runners on first and second. Lopez inducing an inning-ending groundout that allowed the Orioles to escape trailing by only three runs, and he pitched effectively for another 3.2 innings to keep his team competitive. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, Means' pitch count is expected to climb up to around 50 in his next scheduled start, so Lopez or Thomas Eshelman could be called on to piggyback the lefty in Friday's game against the Red Sox.