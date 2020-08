Lopez was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday for an undisclosed reason, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles claimed Lopez off waivers from the Royals on Sunday, and it's unclear why he was placed on the 10-day injured list. He could simply need time to clear intake testing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lopez gave up two runs on three hits and no walks while recording just two outs in his only relief appearance this season.