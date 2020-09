Lopez is slated to start one half of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Lopez joined the rotation last weekend, stepping in as a replacement for Wade LeBlanc (elbow). He worked 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three. He was limited to 63 pitches in that outing, but he should push up to 75-to-85-pitch range in his second start.