Lopez allowed five runs on six hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out six across 4.2 innings Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Through the first three innings, the only guy on the Mets that was able to touch Lopez was Jeff McNeil who had an RBI line-drive single to right in the second followed by a two-run shot to left in the fourth. The Mets were able to eventually chase Lopez out of the game in the fifth after he served up a solo home run to Michael Conforto and walked J.D. Davis the very next batter. The 27-year-old did have a season-high six strikeouts but his ERA rose to a 6.38 and with Alex Cobb (undisclosed) set to return in a few days, Wednesday's start may have been Lopez's last for the near future.