Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lopez would start the Orioles' fourth game of the season April 5 against the Yankees in New York, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Lopez and Dean Kremer were awarded the final two spots in Baltimore's rotation, beating out Felix Hernandez (elbow), Wade LeBlanc and Tom Eshelman for those jobs. The 28-year-old right-hander covered 19.2 innings in the Grapefruit League this spring, posting a 2.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a 17:7 K:BB. Lopez's track record at the big-league level is far less impressive than his spring numbers, so he'll need to deliver some quality results in the games that count before fantasy managers can invest in him with any confidence.