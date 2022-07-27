Lopez pitched a scoreless ninth inning, giving up one hit on his way to a save in the Orioles' 5-3 victory over the Rays on Tuesday.

Lopez was called upon to protect a 5-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning, registering three consecutive outs after allowing a leadoff single to Josh Lowe. The save was his 19th of the season and he has now converted six consecutive opportunities after blowing two saves in a row to open July. Overall on the season, Lopez is 19-for-23 on save chances and owns a sparkling 1.55 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 46.1 innings in 42 appearances. The Orioles' decision to move him to the bullpen in 2022 is paying off greatly.