Lopez (1-0) allowed three unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings in a win in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

While the Orioles' defense was suspect, Lopez was solid enough to limit mistakes of his own despite throwing just 44 of his 88 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old now has a 5.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 13 strikeouts across 19.1 innings this season. Lopez lines up for a rematch at Yankee Stadium on Thursday if he retains his spot in the rotation.