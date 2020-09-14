Lopez will start Monday's series opener against the Braves, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
After turning in a 5.02 ERA through his first three starts with Baltimore and with Alex Cobb having returned from the injured list over the weekend, Lopez looked as though he might be at risk of losing his spot in the rotation. With a doubleheader on tap Thursday versus the Rays, however, Baltimore will likely run a six-man rotation this week that will evidently include Lopez. The right-hander may need quality showing versus Atlanta to earn himself an additional start or two before the regular season concludes.