Lopez (2-11) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Lopez lost his fifth game in a row Saturday after allowing at least four runs for the fourth time in his last five starts. He has struggled with command, walking four batters in each of his last two starts. The 28-year-old has a rough 6.02 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP with 77 punchouts in 80.2 innings.