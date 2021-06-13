Lopez (2-7) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Saturday, completing 4.2 innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Lopez tied a season high with eight strikeouts, but he otherwise posted his worst outing since a two-inning start May 15. The right-hander entered the contest with four straight appearances of at least five innings and three or fewer runs, but both streaks came to an end in the loss. Lopez's ERA jumped to 5.64, and his seven losses are tied for third-worst in the league. Lopez will try to get back into the win column in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively projected to take place at Cleveland on Thursday.