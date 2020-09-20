Lopez (2-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Tampa Bay, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five.

Lopez notched his second straight quality start in the contest, but a lack of run support led to his first loss of the campaign. The right-hander was stung by a pair of Rays home runs, the second of which -- a two-run shot off the bat of Randy Arozarena in the fifth inning -- proved to be the difference in the low-scoring affair. Lopez will carry a 5.11 ERA into his next start, currently scheduled for Friday at Toronto.