Lopez (3-3) took the loss Thursday versus the Mariners. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out two in 2.1 innings.

Joey Krehbiel's shoulder injury in the sixth inning disrupted the Orioles' bullpen plans for the game, with Lopez being asked to make his longest appearance of the season. He did well, but an Abraham Toro triple in the 10th inning ultimately allowed the Mariners to get the win. Lopez has allowed an unearned run in each of his last two outings, but he hasn't given up multiple runs since May 8. He's pitched to a strong 1.05 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB while adding six saves in eight chances across 25.2 innings.