Lopez (0-1) suffered the loss against Milwaukee on Wednesday, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Lopez came into the contest in the ninth inning after Baltimore registered two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score. The right-hander was unable to tame the Brewers' bats, however, giving up a single, double and triple along with a walk to take his first loss. Lopez has recorded the Orioles' only save this season and figures to still be among the team's primary ninth-inning options, but he has been far from dominant with four walks and four hits allowed over 2.1 frames.