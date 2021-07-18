Lopez allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk across 4.2 innings of a no-decision Saturday against the Royals. He had four strikeouts.

Lopez took an 8-1 lead into the fifth running when he finally ran into trouble, giving up three hits, a sacrifice fly, a walk and a wild pitch before giving way to the bullpen with two outs. Lopez, who is winless in his last seven starts (0-6), owns a 6.04 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 89.1 innings this season and opponents are hitting .299 off him. The 28-year-old is scheduled to face the Nationals at home next week.