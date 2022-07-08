Lopez allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Angels.

Lopez had little trouble holding a three-run lead to record his 15th save of the season. After stumbling through a three-appearance stretch early in July -- he allowed five earned runs across 1.1 innings -- Lopez has now turned in consecutive clean appearances to get back on track. He has been excellent for the majority of the campaign, maintaining a 1.79 ERA and 45:14 K:BB across 40.1 innings.