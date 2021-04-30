Lopez allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Lopez exited the game with runners on first and second, but he had yet to surrender a run. However, Rougned Odor singled in two both baserunners off Adam Plutko, resulting in Lopez being charged with the runs. Lopez has had a tough start to the season, as he's managed only a 7.48 ERA with a 21:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings. He's currently projected to make his next start Tuesday at Seattle.