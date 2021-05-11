Lopez allowed one run on four hits and struck out five over 5.2 innings Monday night against Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lopez certainly pitched well enough to pick up the win in this one, but he would leave in a 1-1 contest with two outs in the sixth and 71 pitches, 52 for strikes. His only blemish in the run column came in the fourth inning, surrendering a sacrifice fly to left field. Lopez has now allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, but he's struggled to work deep into ballgames, with Monday marking his longest appearance of the 2021 campaign.