Mateo went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Athletics.

Mateo became the second player in the majors with 30 steals this season, swiping second base after his fifth-inning walk. While he's been caught stealing eight times, Mateo continues to offer premium speed as the American League leader in steals. He's also posted 21 doubles and six triples through 124 contests this year. The shortstop has gone 5-for-22 (.227) with two walks in his last seven games, right in line with his season numbers. The 27-year-old is slashing .228/.277/.396 with 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 53 runs scored across 443 plate appearances.