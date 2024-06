Mateo was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent head injury, Melanie Newman of MASN reports.

The 28-year-old appeared to be struck in the head by a bat around the on-deck circle during the fourth inning and was replaced by a pinch hitter shortly thereafter. He singled in his lone plate appearance before exiting the contest. The specifics of the injury are unclear, but Mateo is likely being evaluated for a concussion.