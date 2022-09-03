Mateo went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single in Friday's 5-2 win over Oakland.
Mateo put the final runs on the board for the Orioles, knocking in Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins on a single in the eighth inning. He had gone hitless in his last two games before Friday's outing. It was Mateo's first RBI since Aug. 23. Just one more steal would tie Mateo with his teammate Mullins for the MLB lead, but he has not swiped a bag in nine games. He is slashing .227/.274/.394 to go along with a career high 12 home runs.