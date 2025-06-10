default-cbs-image
The Orioles placed Mateo on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 7, due to left elbow inflammation.

Mateo missed the last two games since June 7, but that will now extend to June 17 as the earliest return. In a corresponding move, the Orioles selected Luis Vazquez from Triple-A Norfolk.

