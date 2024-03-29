Mateo went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-3 win over the Angels.

Mateo got the start at second base versus Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval, which may be an early indication of manager Brandon Hyde's preferences for lineup construction. It still doesn't give Mateo a guaranteed spot, but he could at least see a short-side platoon role at second base early in the campaign. He offers speed -- the utility man has 67 stolen bases over the last two campaigns -- but he'll need to hit enough to stay in the lineup, especially with top prospect Jackson Holliday being very near the majors while starting the season at Triple-A Norfolk.