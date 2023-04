Mateo (hip) is absent from the Orioles' lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo departed Wednesday's game versus the Nationals with right hip discomfort and Thursday's off day wasn't enough to get him over the hump. The Orioles appear hopeful that Mateo can avoid the injured list and are considering him day-to-day. Gunnar Henderson is at shortstop Friday, with Ramon Urias handling third base.