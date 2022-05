Mateo went 2-for-8 with a stolen base and a run scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Mateo is now 5-for-15 across his last four games after recording a single in both of Sunday's contests. The shortstop is up to eight stolen bases in 27 games this season. He's added a .242/.281/.363 slash line with a home run, six RBI, nine runs scored, a triple and six doubles. The speed is a plus, but there's very little power in his bat.