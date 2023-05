Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Mateo is an option to play some center field while Cedric Mullins (groin) is out, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo's defense at shortstop is his best asset right now as he struggles at the plate, so it seems doubtful he'd be used on a regular basis in center field. He does have past experience at the position, although he hasn't played there since 2021.