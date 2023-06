Mateo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.

The return of Cedric Mullins (groin) has crowded the Baltimore lineup, and Mateo was the odd man out Saturday. He's gone through a tough stretch at the plate of late, collecting only one hit across his last 16 at-bats. Gunnar Henderson will start at shortstop and Ramon Urias at the hot corner in Mateo's place.