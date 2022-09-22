Mateo stole a base and scored a run as a pinch runner in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.
Mateo entered the game in the eighth inning after Terrin Vavra got aboard with a single. Prior to Wednesday, Mateo had hit .135 over his last 11 games without recording a steal in that span. He's up to 31 thefts in 39 tries this year while adding a .220/.267/.388 slash line, 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 57 runs scored, seven triples and 22 doubles through 135 contests. He's sat out two of the last five games amid his recent slump at the plate, but he's still likely to see most of the reps at shortstop.