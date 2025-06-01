Mateo went 1-for-1 with two walks, a two-run home run and two stolen bases in Saturday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth, Mateo looked like he might be the latest Baltimore outfielder to land on the injured list when he appeared to hurt his arm in a collision with Heston Kjerstad in the eighth inning. Mateo stayed in the game however and proved he was OK by swiping his second bag of the game in the bottom of the frame. That capped a huge performance from the utility player that included his first long ball of the campaign, a fifth-inning shot off Davis Martin, and his first game with multiple walks in over a year. Mateo has started five of the Orioles' last nine games -- three in center field, one in left and one at shortstop -- and he's gone 5-for-17 (.294) over that stretch with seven of his 14 stolen bases on the season.