Mateo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Mateo opened and closed the Orioles' scoring Tuesday. He hit a three-run blast in the third inning and added insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth. This was his first game with multiple homers in his major-league career. The shortstop is up to 10 long balls, 32 RBI, 40 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and a .218/.264/.392 slash line through 96 contests. While his season batting average isn't impressive, Mateo has hit .313 (21-for-67) in his last 20 games.