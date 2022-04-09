Mateo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.

Mateo won the starting shortstop job in spring training, and he was one of two Orioles to reach base multiple times Friday. The 26-year-old is versatile enough to play in a variety of positions, but having a starting role boosts his profile in fantasy as long as he maintains his place in the lineup. Mateo slashed a mediocre .247/.293/.376 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 19 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 89 games between the Padres and the Orioles last season. Should he enter a slump, veteran utility man Chris Owings could push him for playing time in 2022.