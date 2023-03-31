Mateo went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Red Sox.

Mateo attempted only one steal over 17 Grapefruit League games while slashing .273/.333/.386 during the exhibition season. The shortstop had 35 steals in 2022, so it's not a huge surprise to see him active on the basepaths, especially with new rules incentivizing steals. The bigger issue for Mateo may be getting on base -- he hit .221 with a .267 on-base percentage last season. The 27-year-old should at least see a majority of the starts at shortstop to begin the campaign. He's a strong defender, though a ninth-inning error Thursday made this game closer than it had to be.