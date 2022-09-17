site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mateo isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Mateo started the last five games but went just 3-for-18 with a home run, two RBI and six strikeouts. Gunnar Henderson is starting at shortstop and batting fifth Saturday.
