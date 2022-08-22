Mateo went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox.
Mateo provided the pivotal play of the night in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., stepping to the plate in a 2-2 game with one out in the eighth inning and the bases juiced to deliver his 38th extra-base knock of the season. Due to his poor .283 on-base percentage, Mateo should continue to hit near the bottom of the Baltimore lineup, but his combination of power hitting and speed (27 stolen bases in 34 attempts on the season) makes him worthy of a roster spot even in most shallow leagues.