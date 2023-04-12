Mateo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 12-8 win over the Athletics.

Mateo has retaken a share of the major-league lead in steals with six. He shares the top spot with Cleveland's Myles Straw. Mateo has a trio of three-hit efforts through nine contests, and he's hitting a respectable .286 with two home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored. The 27-year-old appears to be the starter at shortstop -- his only two absences on the year were due to hand and ankle injuries that cost him one game each.