Mateo went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-2 win against the Angels.
Mateo made his second start in three games and used his legs to help the Orioles score their second run, following a third-inning walk with a pair of thefts before coming home on an Adley Rutschman single. The performance was indicative of what Mateo brings to Baltimore -- he's an elite base stealer when he's able to reach, but with a career .224 batting average and .271 OBP, that doesn't happen enough to keep him in the lineup consistently. From a fantasy perspective, Mateo is most useful as a base-stealing specialist in leagues that allow daily lineup changes.
More News
-
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Looks primed to lose playing time•
-
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Another start against lefty•
-
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Won't start Saturday•
-
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Nabs steal Thursday•
-
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Locked into Opening Day roster•
-
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Providing outfield cover•