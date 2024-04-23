Mateo went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-2 win against the Angels.

Mateo made his second start in three games and used his legs to help the Orioles score their second run, following a third-inning walk with a pair of thefts before coming home on an Adley Rutschman single. The performance was indicative of what Mateo brings to Baltimore -- he's an elite base stealer when he's able to reach, but with a career .224 batting average and .271 OBP, that doesn't happen enough to keep him in the lineup consistently. From a fantasy perspective, Mateo is most useful as a base-stealing specialist in leagues that allow daily lineup changes.