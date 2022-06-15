Mateo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The veteran speedster ran wild in the sixth inning as he took advantage of the battery of Trevor Richards and rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno to collect his 15th and 16th steals of the year. Mateo is one behind Julio Rodriguez for the major-league lead in the category, but he's added very little fantasy value otherwise with a .214/.249/.344 slash line, four homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs through 56 games.