Mateo went 1-for-3 with one RBI and two steals in Friday's victory over the Royals.

Mateo stole second and third base in the second inning of the contest to give him 18 steals on the season, good for fourth in the American League. After a torrid start to the season batting .333 in the month of April, Mateo has cooled down considerably. The 27-year-old hit an atrocious .128 in May with just two extra-base hits, and over his last 30 games has an underwhelming .151/.175/.183 slash line.