Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's finale against Kansas City, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo has struggled in June to the tune of a .217/.217/.261 slash over eight games, and he went just 1-for-7 over the first two games of the series versus the Royals. Gunnar Henderson is leading off and playing shortstop while Ramon Urias moves to third base while Mateo sits.