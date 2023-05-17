site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: orioles-jorge-mateo-takes-seat-wednesday-874657 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mateo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Mateo will get a breather Wednesday after driving in a pair of runs in Baltimore's win Tuesday. Joey Ortiz will get the start at shortstop in Mateo's stead.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read