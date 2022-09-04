Mateo went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

With the steal -- his first since Aug. 23 -- Mateo joined Orioles teammate Cedric Mullins atop the American League leaderboard with 29. Both Baltimore speedsters are three back of Miami's Jon Berti for the major-league lead. Mateo hasn't had many chances to run of late since he's gone just 6-for-34 (.176) with one walk in his last 10 contests. The slump has dropped his slash line back to .229/.276/.398 with 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 53 runs scored through 123 contests. He's served primarily as the Orioles' starting shortstop this year, though Mateo may cycle out of the lineup on occasion if manager Brandon Hyde wants to see how top prospect Gunnar Henderson handles the position.