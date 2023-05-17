Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Mateo is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Angels due to leg soreness but is expected back for Thursday's series finale, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The leg soreness is apparently something that's been nagging Mateo for a couple weeks, and it would stand to reason that the issue has been a factor in him posting a .292 OPS so far this month. With a day game on tap Thursday, it makes sense for the Orioles to rest him Wednesday rather than having him play two games in quick succession. Joey Ortiz will fill in at shortstop Wednesday.