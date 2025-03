Mateo (elbow) will not be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles had left open the possibility that Mateo could be ready even though he wasn't cleared for Grapefruit League games until mid-March, but the 29-year-old needs a little more time. Livan Soto is expected to fill a utility role while Mateo is out.