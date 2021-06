Berroa was traded from the Pirates to the Orioles in exchange for minor-league catcher Taylor Davis on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Berroa has yet to advance to full-season ball. His professional career to date consists of 56 games at the rookie-ball level in 2019, in which he stole 11 bases but hit a modest .254/.360/.317 with zero homers.