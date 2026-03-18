The Orioles optioned Espada to minor-league camp Wednesday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Espada had spent the entire 2025 season in the minors before earning a call-up to Baltimore in September and making one relief appearance for the big club. The 29-year-old righty had been competing for a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but wasn't able to secure a spot despite pitching well in the Grapefruit League (two unearned runs on one hit and one walk over four innings). He'll likely report to Triple-A Norfolk for the start of the 2026 season.