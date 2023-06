Godoy cleared waivers Monday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk.

Godoy was optioned to Norfolk last week following an abbreviated stay with the big club, but he'll now move off the 40-man roster entirely with the Orioles needing to clear a spot for infielder Jordan Westburg, who was called up from Triple-A. After clearing waivers, Godoy will remain in the organization as catching depth at the Orioles' top affiliate.