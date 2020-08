Iglesias (quadriceps) is starting at shortstop and hitting third Wednesday against the Phillies, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

A sore quad has kept Iglesias out of the starting lineup for the past two games, though he has been cleared to return after serving as a pinch hitter during Tuesday's series opener. He's 15-for-38 with seven doubles and seven RBI through 12 games this season.