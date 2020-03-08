Orioles' Jose Iglesias: Back in action
Iglesias (quadriceps) will start at shortstop and bat fifth Sunday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Iglesias had been withheld from spring games for the past four days while tending to a cramp in his right quadriceps muscle, but after having some time off to rest, he looks like he's good to go. The 30-year-old is expected to slot in as the Orioles' everyday shortstop to begin the season.
