Iglesias (quadriceps) indicated that he could be ready to rejoin the lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Just got a little cramp in my right quad," Iglesias said. "I was probably dehydrated or whatever. Just normal spring training soreness."

Iglesias said that his removal from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Marlins was strictly precautionary, so he should be good to go after getting a couple days to rest up. The 30-year-old is expected to open the season as the Orioles' everyday shortstop.